St. Brown (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

St. Brown suffered a right ankle sprain Week 3 and will need to miss at least one game while he recovers, making his next chance to return Oct. 09 versus the Patriots. Meanwhile, DJ Chark (ankle) is expected to play, while D'Andre Swift (shoulder) is likely out, per Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site. In St. Brown's stead, Josh Reynolds (ankle) and tight end T.J. Hockenson (foot) could both benefit from increased target volume, as long as they're also cleared to play.