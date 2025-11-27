St. Brown (ankle) won't return to Thursday's contest against the Packers.

St. Brown exited in the first quarter after the first play of the Lions' second possession after he was rolled up on by two Lions offensive linemen. He'll thus finish Week 13 action with no catches (on one target) and turn his focus to next Thursday's matchup with the Cowboys. Jameson Williams will handle the No. 1 WR role for the Lions for the rest of this Thursday's outing.