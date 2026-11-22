St. Brown brought in five of six targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' 31-21 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

St. Brown set the pace for the Lions in catches while also tying for the team lead in targets, and the sure-handed receiver also recorded his eighth touchdown reception of the season on a 14-yard grab early in the second quarter that opened the scoring for either team. St. Brown's yardage total left plenty to be desired, but he's still up to a 70-792-8 line on 97 targets heading into Thursday's holiday showdown at home against the Bears.