Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Season-high yardage in Week 12 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
St. Brown caught nine of 13 targets for 149 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-27 overtime win over the Giants.
The 149 receiving yards were a season high for St. Brown, while the nine grabs tied his best effort of 2025. The fifth-year wideout capped his big afternoon with an 11-yard TD from Jared Goff in the second quarter. St. Brown is one score shy of his third straight season with double-digit touchdowns, and he'll take a 75-884-9 line on 107 targets into a Thanksgiving clash with the Packers in Week 13.
