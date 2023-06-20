St. Brown said that he is aiming to become more of a deep threat, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Only seven players have caught more passes than St. Brown since he was drafted in 2021, but he hasn't topped six touchdowns in either of the past two years, and only once has he caught a pass longer than 40 yards. Ultimately, his reliance on red-zone targets for touchdowns is one of the only knocks left on St. Brown's fantasy game, and any progress he could make this offseason as a downfield receiver would surely help in this area. While he'll also need his coaches to give him the opportunity to catch those kinds of passes on Sundays, it helps that the guy Detroit clearly had in mind for being its top deep threat, Jameson Williams, is suspended for the first six games of the year.