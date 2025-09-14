St. Brown brought in nine of 11 targets for 115 yards and three touchdowns while adding two rushes for seven yards in the Lions' 52-21 win over the Bears on Sunday.

St. Brown comfortably led the Lions in receptions and targets while edging Jameson Williams for the top spot in receiving yards as well. While his speedy teammate got that runner-up spot largely via a 64-yard chunk play, St. Brown chipped away at the Bears secondary throughout the afternoon with short and medium gains, including touchdown grabs of four, eight and four yards. The two-time All-Pro's breakout performance was a welcome departure from his modest 4-45-0 receiving line in Week 1 against Green Bay, and St. Brown's contributions figure to be critical again when the Lions tackle the unenviable task of a road trip to Baltimore for a Week 3 Monday night showdown with the Ravens on Sept. 22.