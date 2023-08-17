Coach Dan Campbell said Thursday that St. Brown (lower leg) is expected to resume practicing next week, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

St. Brown won't be available for Saturday's preseason game against the Jaguars, but Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that Jared Goff and the starters won't play anyway. It appears that the star wideout has avoided a serious injury, which is major cause for relief for Detroit's offense as a whole. Barring any setbacks, the 2021 fourth-round pick's chances of being back for Week 1 are looking optimistic. St. Brown's health is especially key for the Lions with Jameson Williams (suspension/hamstring) having suffered an injury Wednesday that may hold him out the rest of the preseason.