St. Brown (ankle) isn't practicing Thursday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The right ankle sprain that St. Brown picked up the Lions' Week 3 loss to the Vikings was initially believed to be a minor concern, but the second-year wideout's absence from back-to-back practices to begin Week 4 prep would seem to suggest otherwise. The Lions may just be exercising some caution with their No. 1 receiver early in the week, but St. Brown will likely need to get back on the field in some capacity Friday for fantasy managers to feel good about his chances of playing Sunday against the Seahawks. St. Brown isn't the only banged-up Lions pass catcher as the weekend approaches; top back D'Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) and fellow starting wideout DJ Chark (ankle) were both absent from practice Thursday, while receiver Josh Reynolds (ankle) and tight end T.J. Hockenson (foot) were back on the field after sitting out Wednesday's session.
