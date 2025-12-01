St. Brown (ankle) didn't practice Monday.

As expected, St. Brown was idle to begin the practice week ahead of Thursday's game against the Cowboys. St. Brown was injured early in the first quarter of last Thursday's loss to the Packers and was diagnosed with a low-ankle sprain. If St. Brown is unable to play Week 14, Tom Kennedy would likely be the next man up as the slot receiver, but Jameson Williams should again be the biggest beneficiary in terms of target volume.