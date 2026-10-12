St. Brown secured six of 11 targets for 69 yards and committed two fumbles that remained with Detroit in the Lions' 45-21 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

St. Brown fell below his usual lofty standards with his numbers, but the star receiver still finished with team-high reception and target totals, while also slotting in as the runner-up in receiving yards. St. Brown remains as integral a component of the Lions' air attack as ever, as he now has back-to-back 11-target games and has already seen 57 passes come his way overall in the first five contests of the campaign. St. Brown has turned those opportunities into a 37-372-5 line, and he'll be looking to snap a two-game touchdown drought when the Lions return to action in a NFC North home clash against the Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25 following a Week 6 bye.