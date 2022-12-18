St. Brown caught seven of 10 targets for 76 yards while rushing once for six yards during Sunday's 20-17 win against the Jets.

Having already caught at least seven passes in seven of 10 games he was healthy enough to log at least half of the offensive snaps, St. Brown was about the only Lions weapon that the Jets defense didn't have an answer for. However, like every other Lions wideout, New York at least prevented him from popping any big plays or reaching pay dirt. St. Brown will look to remain a key cog in Detroit's passing attack in a Week 16 matchup with Carolina.