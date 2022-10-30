St. Brown (concussion protocol) brought in seven of 10 targets for 69 yards in the Lions' 31-27 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

St. Brown cleared concussion protocol over the weekend and was able to get through the game without incident, leading the Lions in receptions and targets in the process. The second-year wideout averaged a modest 9.9 yards per grab in his usual short-area role, but he continued to reward fantasy managers with a safe floor, particularly in PPR formats. With his most productive showing since Week 2 now under his belt, St. Brown will carry some momentum into a Week 9 home NFC North clash against the Packers.