Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Spotted at practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
St. Brown (wrist) returned to practice Thursday, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.
St. Brown didn't practice Wednesday due to a wrist injury, but he's back out there Thursday, through it remains to be seen if he's listed as a full participant or merely manages a limited session. In either case, St. Brown's health is trending in the right direction, so the league leader in touchdown receptions (six) will likely suit up Sunday night in Kansas City as he looks to add to that total.
More News
-
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: DNP due to wrist injury Wednesday•
-
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Reaches 100 yards•
-
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Two touchdowns in blowout win•
-
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Cashes in fourth TD on MNF•
-
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Shines in three-TD performance•
-
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Quiet start to 2025•