St. Brown (wrist) returned to practice Thursday, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

St. Brown didn't practice Wednesday due to a wrist injury, but he's back out there Thursday, through it remains to be seen if he's listed as a full participant or merely manages a limited session. In either case, St. Brown's health is trending in the right direction, so the league leader in touchdown receptions (six) will likely suit up Sunday night in Kansas City as he looks to add to that total.