St. Brown (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game at Minnesota.

In the midst of St. Brown logging a DNP/LP/LP practice regimen this week, coach Dan Campbell told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press on Tuesday that St. Brown was dealing with "a little irritation" in his knee, but the Lions still were optimistic about the wide receiver's odds to play Week 17. St. Brown's status ultimately will be confirmed about 90 minutes before Thursday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff.