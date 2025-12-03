St. Brown (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Cowboys.

St. Brown departed in the first quarter of last Thursday's loss to the Packers and wasn't able to return due to an ankle injury. He was diagnosed with a low left-ankle sprain in the wake of the contest, and he proceeded to miss all three sessions of Week 14 prep. Despite the lack of activity this week, St. Brown still has a chance to play Thursday, with coach Dan Campbell telling Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com on Tuesday that "if he can play, he'll play." St. Brown added that his ankle "hurts, but it's getting better. So, that's the good news. Just day by day." If St. Brown isn't able to suit up, Jameson Williams will be the clear-cut top WR for the Lions, with Isaac TeSlaa, Tom Kennedy and Dominic Lovett also on hand for targets as Kalif Raymond (ankle) has been ruled out.