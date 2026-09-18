St. Brown brought in nine of 13 targets for 142 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions' 41-31 loss to the Bills on Thursday.

The Lions played from behind all night, which had a role in St. Brown seeing massive volume on his way to game-high figures in receptions, receiving yards and targets. The star wideout recorded both his scoring grabs in the second half, capping off Detroit's opening drive of the third quarter with a two-yard touchdown and then providing the final points for either side when he hauled in a 27-yard strike from Jared Goff with 1:42 remaining. St. Brown has opened the season in signature fashion with consecutive two-TD tallies, and he'll next take aim at the Jets defense on the fast track of Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 27.