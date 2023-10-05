St. Brown (abdomen) said Thursday that his goal remains to play this Sunday against the Panthers, despite having sat out the Lions' first two Week 5 practices, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Though he's gone down as a non-participant on both of the Lions' two practice reports for Week 5, St. Brown hasn't been completely inactive during those sessions. As Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com notes, St. Brown was spotted working with trainers off to the side Thursday, just as the receiver was able to do Wednesday. Even so, the Lions will still presumably want to see St. Brown log at least some reps with the team before clearing him to play, so his activity (or lack thereof) at Friday's session will be more telling with regards to his chances of suiting up Sunday. If St. Brown ends up sitting out this weekend, quarterback Jared Goff could become more reliant on tight end Sam LaPorta, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and receivers Josh Reynolds (groin) and Jameson Williams, the last of whom is set to make his 2023 debut Sunday after completing a four-game suspension to begin the season.