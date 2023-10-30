St. Brown (illness) is active for Monday's game versus the Raiders.

St. Brown came down with an illness Sunday that forced the Lions to add him to their Week 8 injury report as questionable to play Monday, but it won't impact his availability after all. He'll thus take on his usual high-volume role in Detroit's passing attack against a Las Vegas defense that has conceded the ninth-highest catch rate (69 percent) to opposing wide receivers this season.