St. Brown (toe) is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Despite finishing the week as a full practice participant, St. Brown took a questionable tag into Sunday while tending to a toe injury. As anticipated, the toe issue won't prevent St. Brown from suiting up for the Week 3 matchup, though the wideout acknowledged that he'll play the game with a steel plate in his shoe. According to ESPN.com, St. Brown said that he has previously played with a plate in his shoe during his high school days, so assuming he experiences no discomfort, his snaps aren't expected to affected Sunday.