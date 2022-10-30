St. Brown (concussion protocol) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

St. Brown played limited snaps in both of the Lions' last two games, the first in Week 5 while he was well below 100 percent due to a right ankle sprain and the second in Week 7 after he suffered a concussion in the first half of a loss to the Cowboys. The wideout is now further removed from the ankle sprain and was able to clear the concussion protocol shortly after putting in a full practice Friday, so St. Brown could be in decent position to approach the high-end fantasy production he delivered in the first three weeks of the season. In those contests, St. Brown delivered a 23-253-3 receiving line on 33 targets while also carrying twice for 68 yards.