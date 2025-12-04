St. Brown (ankle) is listed as active Thursday against the Cowboys.

Last Thursday against the Packers, St. Brown injured his ankle on the Lions' second possession and wasn't able to return. He was diagnosed with a low left-ankle sprain in the wake of the contest, and he didn't practice Monday through Wednesday this week before the team listed him as questionable for Week 14 action. Along the way, coach Dan Campbell told Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com that "if he can play, he'll play," and that now has been confirmed after St. Brown completed a pregame workout, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com and Justin Rogers of DetroitFootball.net. It's unclear if St. Brown will have any restrictions, but he at least is available for QB Jared Goff along with fellow WR Jameson Williams and RBs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.