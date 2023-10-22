St. Brown recorded 13 receptions on 19 targets for 102 yards in Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Ravens.

The Lions offense was stalled for the entire game -- except for one late possession in garbage time -- both that didn't stop St. Brown from recording his fourth 100-yard performance of the season. He did so almost entirely based on volume, as he averaged only 5.4 yards per target with his longest gain of the day going for 15 yards. While the performance wasn't one of his best, it does illustrate the safety of his weekly stat lines thanks to his integral role in the Detroit offense.