St. Brown caught three of five targets for 34 yards in Sunday's preseason finale against the Steelers.

St. Brown got to get in one more tune-up appearance, despite some key starters sitting out. The talented sophomore is looking to take a step forward after a promising rookie campaign. Expect St. Brown to be Jared Goff's primary target after the two built up a solid rapport in 2021. The Lions will be taking on the Eagles to begin the 2022 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 11.