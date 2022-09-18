St. Brown caught nine of 12 targets for 116 yards with two touchdowns while rushing twice for 68 yards during Sunday's 36-27 win over Washington.

Through two games, it seems as if preseason concerns that St. Brown wouldn't be able to maintain the target share he handled down the stretch of last year were significantly overblown. While perhaps benefiting from an inviting matchup with the Commanders down Kamren Curl (thumb) in this one, St. Brown nonetheless racked up yet another productive fantasy outing. In fact, he has now tied the NFL record with eight consecutive games with at least eight receptions while also logging nine total touchdowns and some rushing production over that span. Seemingly matchup-proof given his role in an ascending Lions offense, St. Brown will remain a quality fantasy option in Week 3 against the Vikings.