St. Brown caught 10 of 11 targets for 119 yards in Sunday's 31-30 win over the Bears.
He also added two yards on one carry. St. Brown reached triple digits in yards for the first time since Week 2 while setting a new season high in receptions, and he appears to be back in his early-season form heading into a Week 11 clash with the Giants.
More News
-
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Leads quiet passing attack•
-
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Solid showing in Week 8 loss•
-
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: On track to play Sunday•
-
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Listed as questionable•
-
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Remains limited Thursday•