St. Brown caught nine of 12 targets for 102 yards in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Falcons. He also rushed once for four yards.

St. Brown overcame a toe injury to suit up and performed like his usual self. The Pro-Bowl wideout led Detroit in catches, targets and receiving yards, although rookie Sam LaPorta had the team's only touchdown grab. Along with having at least six receptions in each game this season, St. Brown has either scored or topped 100 yards in all three contests. That puts him in excellent form ahead of Thursday night's visit to Green Bay, where top cornerback Jaire Alexander (back) was sidelined in Week 3.