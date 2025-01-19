St. Brown recorded eight receptions on 10 targets for 137 yards in Saturday's 45-31 divisional-round loss to the Commanders.

St. Brown paced the Lions' pass catchers in receptions and yards, highlighted by three catches of at least 20 yards. The performance marked his fifth time topping 100 yards across 18 total games on the season, a significant decrease from his 10 such performances in 2023. Nevertheless, St. Brown enjoyed strong production and will almost certainly be the top option among Detroit's pass catchers again in 2025.