St. Brown recorded seven receptions on 11 targets for 87 yards in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the 49ers. He added one rush for two yards.

St. Brown unsurprisingly had a key role in the Detroit offense, compiling double-digit targets for the fourth time in his last six games. He failed to top 100 yards or reach the end zone for the first time in that span, though he still managed long receptions of 23 and 17 yards -- both of which set up scores -- to make his mark on the contest. St. Brown has improved in each of his three campaigns in the league, and he closed the 2023 regular season with 119 receptions for 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns. He'll be entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2024 and could be headed for a significant contract extension with the Lions this offseason.