Lions coach Dan Campbell said Friday that St. Brown (knee/ankle) is "trending the right way" to play Sunday at Chicago, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.

On the other hand, Campbell said star right tackle Penei Sewell (ankle) isn't likely to play in the season finale. St. Brown returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant, giving him a shot to play in all 17 of Detroit's games for the third time in his five-year career.