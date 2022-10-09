St. Brown (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, is expected to play, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Just a few hours before Pelissero's report came out, Adam Schefter of ESPN relayed that St. Brown was viewed as more of a true game-time decision, so fantasy managers planning on deploying the wideout will still want to check back in on his status 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, when Detroit releases its inactive list. After sitting out the Week 4 shootout loss to the Seahawks on account of the right ankle sprain, St. Brown managed only one limited practice this week. Though St. Brown likely wouldn't be on much of a restricted snap count if he's active Sunday, he could struggle to match the excellent production he turned in over the first three weeks of the season in his first game coming off the ankle injury.