St. Brown (ankle), who's listed as questionable, is considered a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

St. Brown was sidelined for the team's Week 4 loss to Seattle due to the ankle injury and didn't practice this week until logging a limited session Friday. The Lions may elect to be cautious with their top wideout and hold him out until after the team's Week 6 bye, similar to what they are doing with running back D'Andre Swift. Regardless, if St. Brown is available, he's a must-start after his hot start to the campaign, so fantasy managers should confirm his status ahead of Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff before setting lineups.