Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Two touchdowns in blowout win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
St. Brown recorded seven receptions on seven targets for 70 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Browns.
St. Brown was the only Detroit pass catcher to post a notable line in Sunday's blowout win, accounting for seven of Jared Goff's 16 completions. He helped set up the team's first touchdown of the day with a 25-yard catch before turning in a pair of his own scores from two and eight yards away. St. Brown now has six touchdowns across four games while recording at least 70 receiving yards in each of his last three contests.
More News
-
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Cashes in fourth TD on MNF•
-
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Shines in three-TD performance•
-
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Quiet start to 2025•
-
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Participating in training camp•
-
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Recovering from clean-up procedure•
-
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Totals 137 yards in loss•