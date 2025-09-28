St. Brown recorded seven receptions on seven targets for 70 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Browns.

St. Brown was the only Detroit pass catcher to post a notable line in Sunday's blowout win, accounting for seven of Jared Goff's 16 completions. He helped set up the team's first touchdown of the day with a 25-yard catch before turning in a pair of his own scores from two and eight yards away. St. Brown now has six touchdowns across four games while recording at least 70 receiving yards in each of his last three contests.