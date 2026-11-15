St. Brown caught four of five targets for 98 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 35-10 win over the Patriots in Munich.

The Lions didn't need to throw it much, as Drake Maye (ankle) got knocked out of the game for the Patriots early. St. Brown took full advantage of the volume he saw however, scoring on a 56-yard catch and run in the first quarter and then taking another short pass from Jared Goff and turning it into a 28-yard TD in the third. It was St. Brown's third multi-TD game of the season but his first since Week 2, and he'll take a 65-755-7 line on 91 targets through nine games into a Week 11 clash with the Buccaneers.