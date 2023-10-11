Coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday that St. Brown (abdomen) will be on the practice field, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

St. Brown will practice in at least a limited fashion after remaining off the field last week. He appears to be trending in the right direction for Sunday's road matchup against the Buccaneers, as Campbell stated in his Monday press conference. Wednesday's official injury report will reveal whether St. Brown managed to practice in full or is still limited.