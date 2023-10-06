Coach Dan Campbell noted that St. Brown (abdomen) is not in line to practice Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The report adds that the Lions expect to know more about St. Brown's status for Sunday's game against the Panthers in the next 24 hours. With another absence on tap Friday, St. Brown will have missed the entire practice week, with added context regarding his Week 5 status set to arrive when Detroit's final injury report is posted.