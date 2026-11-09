The Lions acquired Cisco from the Jets on Monday in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Cisco will now suit up for his third NFL team after spending time with the Jaguars and Jets since entering the league in 2021. In 80 regular-season games, the 26-year-old has accumulated 293 total tackles (197 solo), 2.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. Although Detroit expects Kerby Joseph (knee) to be back on the field soon, Cisco will provide much-needed depth at the safety position.