Lions' Andrew Adams: Lands in Detroit
Adams signed a one-year contract with the Lions on Thursday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Adams appeared in 13 games (four starts) with the Buccaneers last season, recording 38 tackles and a team-leading four interceptions. The 26-year-old will provide strong depth in Detroit's secondary 2019.
