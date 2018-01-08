Jones logged four offensive snaps in two games for the Lions in 2017.

Jones started the season with the Texans but was let go in September and signed with Detroit in December after TJ Jones (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve. While he didn't make any significant on-field contributions this season, Jones remains under contract with the Lions through 2019 and will compete for a higher standing on the depth chart this offseason. The Jacksonville product is someone to keep an eye on in dynasty leagues due to his explosive measurables, highlighted by his 41.5-inch vertical jump and 4.50 40-yard dash time.