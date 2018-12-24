Lions' Andy Jones: Does little with boosted workload
Jones caught one of five targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 27-9 loss to Minnesota.
Jones produced little despite earning a career high in targets, though he did draw a flag on third down to help the Lions move the sticks at one point. With Bruce Ellington (hamstring) on injured reserve and Jones now a secondary target behind Kenny Golladay, the third-year wideout should again see a handful of targets when Detroit takes on Green Bay in next Sunday's season finale.
