Jones caught one of five targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 27-9 loss to Minnesota.

Jones produced little despite earning a career high in targets, though he did draw a flag on third down to help the Lions move the sticks at one point. With Bruce Ellington (hamstring) on injured reserve and Jones now a secondary target behind Kenny Golladay, the third-year wideout should again see a handful of targets when Detroit takes on Green Bay in next Sunday's season finale.