Jones caught one of two targets for five yards during Sunday's 17-3 victory over the Cardinals.

Jones logged a career high in playing time with 37 offensive snaps thanks in large part to the hamstring injury that forced Bruce Ellington from the game. While Jones wasn't able to much with his increased role, no Lions receiver was particularly productive on a day quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for a career-low 101 passing yards. Depending on the severity of Ellington's situation, Jones could again be in store for heightened playing time in Week 15 against the Bills.