Jones (undisclosed) cleared waivers and reverted to the Lions' injured reserve, per the league's official transaction log.

Jones was one of the top contenders for a roster spot as a depth receiver, but he was ultimately waived over the weekend with an undisclosed injury. While it's not clear what sort of injury he's dealing with, Jones is likely stuck on IR until the end of the league year, barring an injury settlement.

