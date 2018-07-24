Jones is being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list with an undisclosed injury, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear why exactly Jones is being placed on the PUP, but it can't be the start to training camp the young wideout was hoping for after he only logged four total snaps for Detroit last season. If Jones is unable to return for preseason activities in a timely manner, his spot on the Lions' roster could be in serious jeopardy.