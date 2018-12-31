Lions' Andy Jones: Peppered with targets
Jones snagged six of 12 targets for 50 yards during Sunday's victory over Green Bay.
Jones and Brandon Powell were the apples of quarterback Matthew Stafford's eye on a day without top target Kenny Golladay (chest), as the two combined for 21 of Stafford's 32 pass attempts. While Jones was much less effective with his touches, he could have had a much bigger day had he been able to get in better position either of the two times he was targeted in the end zone. The inexperienced receiver also dropped a pair of seemingly catchable balls. Under contract with Detroit through the end of the 2019 season, Jones will now enter the offseason with aims of securing the No. 3 receiver role behind Golladay and Marvin Jones (knee) ahead of the new campaign.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...