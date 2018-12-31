Jones snagged six of 12 targets for 50 yards during Sunday's victory over Green Bay.

Jones and Brandon Powell were the apples of quarterback Matthew Stafford's eye on a day without top target Kenny Golladay (chest), as the two combined for 21 of Stafford's 32 pass attempts. While Jones was much less effective with his touches, he could have had a much bigger day had he been able to get in better position either of the two times he was targeted in the end zone. The inexperienced receiver also dropped a pair of seemingly catchable balls. Under contract with Detroit through the end of the 2019 season, Jones will now enter the offseason with aims of securing the No. 3 receiver role behind Golladay and Marvin Jones (knee) ahead of the new campaign.