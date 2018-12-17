Jones recorded two receptions for nine yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 14-13 loss to the Bills.

With Bruce Ellington (hamstring) inactive, Jones served as the Lions' No. 2 receiver behind Kenny Golladay, easily out-snapping fellow depth receiver TJ Jones 45 to 36. Along the way, the third-year wideout collected his first career touchdown while setting new career highs in receptions and yardage (however uninspiring those totals may be). If Ellington remains sidelined in Week 16, Andy Jones could again see a heightened offensive role this Sunday against the Vikings.