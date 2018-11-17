Jones signed a contract Saturday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Jones was waived by the Lions in early November after coming off the Physcially Unable to Perform list, and now rejoins the team with Marvin Jones (knee) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers. The 28-year-old is likely to remain in a depth role at wide receiver, but should see some snaps on special teams.

More News
Our Latest Stories