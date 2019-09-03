Jones (undisclosed) was released with an injury settlement Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Jones, who has spent the past two seasons in Detroit, was competing for a depth role on the roster before suffering an undisclosed injury. However, the Lions felt contempt letting the 25-year-old wideout walk away as Chris Lacy and Travis Fulgham will fulfill to two depth wideout roles on the active roster.

