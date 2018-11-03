Jones (undisclosed) was activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list Saturday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Jones makes his return to the Lions after spending the first eight weeks of the season on the PUP list with the injury. Even with Golden Tate being traded to the Eagles this week, Jones is unlikely to play a significant role offensively with the rest of the wide receiver group healthy.

