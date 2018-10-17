Lions' Andy Jones: Returns to practice
Jones (undisclosed) will rejoin his teammates at practice Wednesday.
Jones' placement on the PUP list left him ineligible for the first six weeks of the 2018 campaign, but his return to practice Wednesday suggests he could be in a position to play when first eligible Sunday against the Dolphins. Even if he does suit up, Jones mainly works as a depth player and special teams contributor.
