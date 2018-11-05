Jones logged two offensive snaps during Sunday's 24-9 loss to Minnesota.

Even though Jones was blanked from the stat sheet, he significantly ran as Detroit's No. 4 receiver over Brandon Powell, who was thought to be in line for an expanded offensive role in the wake of Golden Tate being traded to Philadelphia. However, Jones still didn't see nearly enough playing time to warrant fantasy consideration, and it's unlikely that changes unless the injury bug bites any member of the Lions' top trio of receivers in Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, and TJ Jones.

