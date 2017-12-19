The Lions signed Jones to a contract Tuesday.

He'll assume the roster spot of fellow wideout TJ Jones (shoulder), who was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Andy Jones will likely compete with Bradley Marquez for the Lions' No. 4 wide receiver duties over the final two regular-season contests, with the performance of both players in practice this week likely to dictate which of the two is active for Sunday's game in Cincinnati. Don't expect either player to see many snaps on offense no matter who secures the No. 4 role.